OCPS Budget Hearing Follows 7,672-Student Enrollment Drop—and Urgent Questions

Orange County’s School Board is preparing to finalize its budget after enrollment fell much faster than projected.

By Min. Kevin Seraaj, J.D., M.Div., The Orlando Advocate News

News Analysis

Orange County residents will have an opportunity Tuesday to comment on the public-school budget after a larger-than-expected enrollment decline raised new questions about district finances, staffing, classroom programs and the future use of school buildings.

The Orange County School Board’s budget hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at district headquarters, 445 W. Amelia St. in Orlando. Public comments on matters not listed on the meeting agenda begin at 4 p.m., according to the district’s meeting notice. The meeting also will be streamed online.

The hearing follows preliminary figures produced by OCPS showing that the school board opened the school year with 7,672 fewer students than it had a year earlier. The decline was considerably greater than the decrease of slightly more than 2,000 students that officials said had been projected in state enrollment estimates. Elementary schools recorded the largest losses, according to reporting based on district figures.

Fewer students mean less money for the district

The preliminary count matters because Florida school funding is based in significant part on student enrollment. Fewer students in class can mean reduced revenue available to OCPS– though the financial effect depends on where students go, which funding programs apply and which district costs remain in place.

Here’s the math: 7,672 students are MIA. They may or may not be gone forever, but most of the schools’ major expenses are still here. Buildings still need maintenance and utilities. Bus routes, cafeterias, technology systems, specialized services and school leadership are still necessary despite the large drop in student numbers. That can leave the district facing lower revenue without a matching reduction in costs.

The Sept. 8 hearing is the public’s opportunity to ask whether the proposed budget reflects the latest enrollment figures and how the district expects the decline to affect individual schools.

Families, employees and taxpayers will need more than a districtwide total. They need to know whether enrollment losses could result in teacher reassignments, unfilled positions, changes in counseling support, fewer electives, transportation adjustments or reduced services for students with disabilities and students learning English.

Downward enrollment spiral?

The decline does not appear to be a one-year development. Central Florida Public Media has reported that OCPS has experienced enrollment losses for three consecutive years: more than 3,000 students in 2024-25, more than 6,000 in 2025-26 and nearly 8,000 this year. Preliminary enrollment counts, final enrollment totals and state funding calculations can differ, but the overall direction has been downward.

District leaders have cited several possible contributing factors, including lower birth rates, housing pressures, family mobility, expanded state scholarship options and uncertainty affecting some immigrant families. The district has not yet publicly quantified how much each factor contributed to the overall loss.

Where did they go?

Florida’s expanded education scholarship programs have made private-school funding and other education options available to more families. But the local question is not simply how many scholarships exist. It is how many former OCPS students moved to private schools, charter schools, home-education programs, virtual programs, other districts or out of Central Florida entirely.

Charter schools are actually public schools, while private-school scholarship programs operate differently. The effect on OCPS finances can vary depending on a student’s destination and the state funding program involved. A clear accounting would help residents understand whether enrollment loss reflects families exercising school-choice options, changes in population, housing displacement, reduced births, immigration-related uncertainty or a combination of factors.

Housing may be especially important in understanding where enrollment changes are occurring. High rents and home prices can make it difficult for families with children to remain in established neighborhoods near their schools. Meanwhile, new housing development may occur far from campuses with empty classrooms.

Where are the losses happening?

A countywide enrollment figure can conceal sharply different local realities. Some schools may be losing students while other areas continue to need additional classroom space, bus service and staff. School board officials need to provide school-level information to show whether the decline is concentrated in particular neighborhoods and whether lower-income communities are bearing a disproportionate share of its effects.

The timing also matters. Enrollment-driven adjustments made after the school year begins can disrupt schedules, change class assignments and require teachers to be moved after they have already begun building relationships with students and families.

The district’s budget materials would be more useful if they clearly showed four comparisons:

The enrollment estimate that was used to build the proposed budget.

The most recent districtwide and school-level student count.

The expected change in state and local revenue associated with the revised enrollment figure.

Every material staffing, program or spending change proposed in response.

Looking Ahead

Three consecutive years of losses suggest the district will need a multiyear plan—not only annual adjustments—to determine which costs can be reduced without harming classrooms and which facilities, staffing models or programs may require longer-term restructuring. It is likely that they are working on this, but parents– and teachers– need to know in advance.

Residents can help focus the discussion by reviewing the agenda and budget documents before the hearing and asking questions tied to a particular school, program or expenditure. Parents can ask how their school may be affected. Employees can identify vacant positions, workload changes or services that have already been reduced. Community organizations can request enrollment data by school, grade level and ZIP code.

OCPS serves students across an economically and culturally diverse county. Its budget decisions affect more than a balance sheet: They influence class sizes, educational opportunity, employee working conditions and the stability of neighborhoods.

The central question for Tuesday is straightforward: Has OCPS explained, in plain language and school-level detail, how the loss of 7,672 students will affect the education it can provide?

The preliminary enrollment count does not answer that question by itself. The budget hearing should begin to.