Publishing Your Legal Notice is Easy . . .

Notice of Action for Dissolution of Marriage

When you filed your Petition, the Clerk of the Court assigned what we call an “answer by” date, which is the date your spouse is given to file his or her answer to your Petition. That date allows us enough time to run your ad 4 times for 4 consecutive weeks and gives your spouse time to file an answer. If you wait too long and your Notice can’t be published 4 times before the “answer by” date, the law does not allow us to publish it. In that case, you will have to refile your Petition. So, publish as soon as you can!

We make it easy for you. Take a picture of your Notice with your phone and text it to us at 407-792-6491 and we will get started. IF you prefer to scan and email, our email address is legals@orlandoadvocate.com. We work with you to make sure there are not misspellings or changes to be made, and then we schedule the Notice for publication. If you are handling your dissolution without an attorney, we discount your price down to $120. We send you an invoice at this time.

YOU WILL NOT HEAR FROM US AGAIN UNTIL the 4 weeks are up. You do not have to call. This is how we keep our legal advertising rates so low. Talking to you on the phone, emailing or texting you, sending you copies of the newspaper– these things increase the cost of our service to as much as double the amount.

On the last day your notice runs, by 8:00 AM, we will email you an Affidavit of Publication, signed by us, certifying that your ad ran for the required 4 weeks.

If you don’t have your Affidavit by 9AM, don’t panic! Sometimes a plug-in doesn’t fire on time and the email isn’t sent. Just send us an email and we’ll get your Affidavit to you right away.

Click here to publish your Notice of Action in Dissolution of Marriage in Orange County

Click here to publish your Notice of Action in Dissolution of Marriage in Osceola County

Click here to publish your Notice of Action in Dissolution of Marriage in Seminole County

Fictitious Name Publishing and Fictitious Name Registering are NOT the Same

The State registers. Newspapers publish. Fictitious Business Names (DBAs) must be registered with the Florida Secretary of State. But before you can register, you have to publish. This is part of the way the state protects the general public. When you sign the registration application you must file with the state, you will certify that you have already published the name of your DBA in a newspaper such as ours. It is a second degree misdemeanor (s. 775.082 or s. 775.083) to certify but not publish, so don’t say you did if you didn’t. The state charges $50 to register your DBA. We charge $35 to publish it. Click here to see the statute.

So Why Choose Us to Publish Your Fictitious Name Notice?

The State has already decided that you must, so the only choice you have is “WHERE?”

Our process is fully automated . You fill out a brief form, pay for your ad– all online, and you’re done. Everything else is on us.

. You fill out a brief form, pay for your ad– all online, and you’re done. Everything else is on us. Our process is simple. After you pay, you’ll get an email acknowledging receipt of your payment and your DBA information, and explaining when your Notice will be published (we publish on Fridays). You get a chance at this stage to correct any information. On the publication date, our Affidavit of Publication certifying that you have complied with the Fictitious Name Statute will hit your email inbox on or before 8:00 AM. If for any reason you don’t have your Affidavit by 9AM, simply send us an email and we’ll fix the problem and get your Affidavit to you right away.

After you pay, you’ll get an email acknowledging receipt of your payment and your DBA information, and explaining when your Notice will be published (we publish on Fridays). You get a chance at this stage to correct any information. On the publication date, our certifying that you have complied with the Fictitious Name Statute will hit your email inbox on or before 8:00 AM. If for any reason you don’t have your Affidavit by 9AM, simply send us an email and we’ll fix the problem and get your Affidavit to you right away. Turnaround time? Depending on when you send us your information you might miss the next available Friday. But there’s always another Friday. You’ll automatically be in the next one!

So, these are the reasons you choose The Advocate. Plus, we’ve been doing this since 1993. We’re experienced, knowledgeable, and committed to giving you the best possible customer experience. Check our website for the many pleased customers who have entrusted their legal advertising to us. Relax, and welcome aboard! You’re in good hands.

Click here to publish your Notice of Intent to Register Fictitious Name

Other Legal Notices

Our process is the same for every other legal notice. Name Change, Notice to Creditors, Modification of Custody, etc. Click here for pricing information.

With The Advocate you don’t just get what you pay for. . . . You get more!

So sit back and relax. We’ve been doing this for over 30 years.

You’re in good hands

If you have questions, or for more information: Email us at legals@orlandoadvocate.com, or send a text message to 407.792.6491, and we’ll help you get things underway. We look forward to working with you.