NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No: 2026-DR-004032-O

Div 42

Melissa Ashley Deonarayan

Petitioner

and

Javan Omaree Zepher

Respondent

TO: Javan Omaree Zepher

410 N. Orange Avenue

Apt 1406-A

Orlando, FL 32826 32801

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Melissa Ashley Deonarayan, whose address is 777 N. Orange Avenue, Apt 304, Orlando, FL 32801, on or before 09/10/2026, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, either before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

Copies of all court documents, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Courts’ office notified of our current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address(es) on record at the Clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Date: 07/22/2026

Tiffany Moore-Russell

Orange County Clerk of Court

By Deputy Clerk

1st publication date: 07/31/2026