Sisters of Man Who Claimed Ed Buck Drugged Him Drop Lawsuit

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Wave Wire Services

SANTA MONICA — The two sisters

of a man who survived two overdoses from drugs allegedly supplied by Ed Buck,

but who died of drug intoxication before his civil suit against the former

Democratic donor could get to trial, have dropped their lawsuit against the

imprisoned defendant.

The 71-year-old Buck was

convicted in federal court in 2021 of the overdose deaths of two Black men

other than the late Dane Brown in Buck’s West Hollywood apartment. Brown

originally filed the lawsuit, alleging sexual battery, assault, hate violence,

negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and human trafficking.

However, Brown, 43, was found

dead on a South Los Angeles sidewalk in November 2024. His sisters, Gloria

Honeycutt and Denise Brown, stepped in as plaintiffs in the Santa Monica

Superior Court lawsuit after their brother’s death. The siblings’ attorneys

filed court papers with Judge Susan Bryant-Deason on May 4 asking that the

lawsuit be dropped “with prejudice,” meaning it cannot be refiled.

The court papers do not state

whether a settlement was reached or if the sisters are not pursuing the case

for other reasons.

Dane Brown and Buck met on the

Adam4Adam website in June 2019, and for the next two months Buck often sent a

ride-hailing vehicle to a hotel in Skid Row where the plaintiff then lived to

bring him to Buck’s residence, the suit stated.

After arriving at Buck’s

apartment for the first visit, the two engaged in sex and Buck provided

methamphetamine to Brown to smoke and to use intravenously, the suit stated.

Buck continued to provide the drug to Brown as he stayed in Buck’s apartment

from July through September 2019, the suit stated.

Buck, who allegedly sought out

Brown because he is Black and gay, also forced him to watch pornography,

according to the suit.

Buck intravenously injected

methamphetamine into Brown on Sept. 4, 2019, and again a week later, causing

Brown to overdose both times and require hospitalization on each occasion, the

suit stated.

During the second incident,

Buck also gave Brown the “date rape” drug gamma hydroxybutyrate, also known as

GHB, the suit alleged. Buck refused to call an ambulance, so Brown walked

across the street to a service station, where an employee and a passerby called

911 on his behalf, according to the suit brought in September 2021.

Brown survived both overdoses

and testified against Buck during a trial in U.S. District Court, where in July

2021 a jury found Buck guilty of committing all nine crimes for which he was

charged, including two counts of distribution of methamphetamine resulting in

death. Buck was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in April 2022.

Buck once was a candidate for a

seat on the West Hollywood City Council. He donated more than $500,000 to

political candidates and causes, most of them associated with the Democratic

Party.

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire