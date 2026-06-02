Atlanta’s Culinary Community Gathers to Fight Senior Hunger at TASTE 2026

By Donnell Suggs and Noah
Washington | The Atlanta Voice
Seven dollars.
That is what it costs to feed a
senior one meal through Meals on Wheels Atlanta (MOWA), and on Friday evening
at 1705WEST, attendees raised their paddles to ensure more of those meals are
delivered.
“$7, believe it or not, feeds a
senior one meal,” Meals on Wheels Atlanta CEO Charlene Crusoe-Ingram told the
crowd. “We need a lot of $7 because we have a whole lot of seniors on the wait
list.”
The occasion was TASTE 2026,
the organization’s signature annual fundraiser, now in its fifth year. The
evening brought together Atlanta’s culinary community for a night of food,
entertainment, and purpose, centered on a single mission: ending senior hunger
in the metro area.
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“This year’s TASTE is
especially meaningful as we celebrate five years of bringing Atlanta’s culinary
community together to support our seniors,” Crusoe-Ingram said. “While we honor
how far this event has come, the need continues to grow. Every ticket purchased
helps us serve more seniors waiting for meals and connection.”
Meals on Wheels Atlanta
currently serves more than 550 seniors two meals a day, but more than 800
remain on a waiting list.
Brandon Jenkins, creative
director at MOWA, who created TASTE five years ago as a gateway for younger
donors to connect with the organization, was honored Friday with a recognition
from the state senate and a proclamation from Mayor Andre Dickens, presented by
State Sen. RaShaun Kemp, whose district is where the organization’s
headquarters resides. Kemp said the honor reflected something personal.
“I was raised by my great
grandma, and to see so many seniors in our community in Metro Atlanta being
served by this organization is truly special to me,” Kemp said. “They’re making
an impact and improving the quality of life for so many seniors across Metro
Atlanta.”
Jenkins received the
recognition with characteristic humility.
“It feels great to know that
not only am I being recognized by the city and the state of Georgia, but also
that seniors are being highlighted on this platform,” Jenkins said. “Hopefully,
more folks will be attracted to the organization.”
Tahj Crutch, a member of the
Meals on Wheels Atlanta Young Professionals Board, said the annual event serves
a purpose that extends beyond the evening itself.
“It’s about getting seniors off
the wait list so we can feed our seniors in our area of Atlanta,” Crutch said.
“Without them, we wouldn’t even be here.”
This year’s event carried the
theme “Unbridled Flavor. Unmatched Impact,” inspired by the Year of the Horse.
Guests sampled bites from a rotating lineup of Atlanta restaurants and
chef-driven pop-ups, including Canoe, Lazy Betty, Kamayan ATL, Fireside
Jamaican Restaurant, and Nana’s Chicken and Waffles, among others. The evening
also featured cocktails, live entertainment, silent and live auction packages,
and immersive brand activations.
Among the vendors making an
impression was Natalie B. Johnson, owner of Undnibl Catering, a full-service
catering company known for delivering professional culinary experiences.
Johnson brought her seafood expertise to the event, serving a lump crab and
shrimp dip that drew strong reviews from guests.
“It’s a great opportunity to
get exposure and also helps the community on the whole,” Johnson said. “You’re
helping people who are not able to help themselves.”
Thirteen Atlanta Tastemakers,
leaders across media, business, technology, food, and culture, were recognized
as event ambassadors. Honorees included Imani Ellis of The Creative Collective
NYC and CultureCon, Faith Jessie of NBC Atlanta/11Alive, and Taylor Carter of
AMB Sports and Entertainment.
For Jenkins, Friday’s event was
never just about one night.
“My hope for TASTE is that we
will create a longstanding event that will continue to raise additional funds
and awareness for the organization and create a legacy,” he said.
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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire