Atlanta’s Culinary Community Gathers to Fight Senior Hunger at TASTE 2026

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By Donnell Suggs and Noah

Washington | The Atlanta Voice

Seven dollars.

That is what it costs to feed a

senior one meal through Meals on Wheels Atlanta (MOWA), and on Friday evening

at 1705WEST, attendees raised their paddles to ensure more of those meals are

delivered.

“$7, believe it or not, feeds a

senior one meal,” Meals on Wheels Atlanta CEO Charlene Crusoe-Ingram told the

crowd. “We need a lot of $7 because we have a whole lot of seniors on the wait

list.” Photo by Noah Washington/The Atlanta Voice

The occasion was TASTE 2026,

the organization’s signature annual fundraiser, now in its fifth year. The

evening brought together Atlanta’s culinary community for a night of food,

entertainment, and purpose, centered on a single mission: ending senior hunger

in the metro area.

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“This year’s TASTE is

especially meaningful as we celebrate five years of bringing Atlanta’s culinary

community together to support our seniors,” Crusoe-Ingram said. “While we honor

how far this event has come, the need continues to grow. Every ticket purchased

helps us serve more seniors waiting for meals and connection.”

Meals on Wheels Atlanta

currently serves more than 550 seniors two meals a day, but more than 800

remain on a waiting list.

Brandon Jenkins, creative

director at MOWA, who created TASTE five years ago as a gateway for younger

donors to connect with the organization, was honored Friday with a recognition

from the state senate and a proclamation from Mayor Andre Dickens, presented by

State Sen. RaShaun Kemp, whose district is where the organization’s

headquarters resides. Kemp said the honor reflected something personal.

“I was raised by my great

grandma, and to see so many seniors in our community in Metro Atlanta being

served by this organization is truly special to me,” Kemp said. “They’re making

an impact and improving the quality of life for so many seniors across Metro

Atlanta.”

Jenkins received the

recognition with characteristic humility.

“It feels great to know that

not only am I being recognized by the city and the state of Georgia, but also

that seniors are being highlighted on this platform,” Jenkins said. “Hopefully,

more folks will be attracted to the organization.” Photo by Noah Washington/The Atlanta Voice

Tahj Crutch, a member of the

Meals on Wheels Atlanta Young Professionals Board, said the annual event serves

a purpose that extends beyond the evening itself.

“It’s about getting seniors off

the wait list so we can feed our seniors in our area of Atlanta,” Crutch said.

“Without them, we wouldn’t even be here.”

This year’s event carried the

theme “Unbridled Flavor. Unmatched Impact,” inspired by the Year of the Horse.

Guests sampled bites from a rotating lineup of Atlanta restaurants and

chef-driven pop-ups, including Canoe, Lazy Betty, Kamayan ATL, Fireside

Jamaican Restaurant, and Nana’s Chicken and Waffles, among others. The evening

also featured cocktails, live entertainment, silent and live auction packages,

and immersive brand activations.

Among the vendors making an

impression was Natalie B. Johnson, owner of Undnibl Catering, a full-service

catering company known for delivering professional culinary experiences.

Johnson brought her seafood expertise to the event, serving a lump crab and

shrimp dip that drew strong reviews from guests.

“It’s a great opportunity to

get exposure and also helps the community on the whole,” Johnson said. “You’re

helping people who are not able to help themselves.”

Thirteen Atlanta Tastemakers,

leaders across media, business, technology, food, and culture, were recognized

as event ambassadors. Honorees included Imani Ellis of The Creative Collective

NYC and CultureCon, Faith Jessie of NBC Atlanta/11Alive, and Taylor Carter of

AMB Sports and Entertainment.

For Jenkins, Friday’s event was

never just about one night.

“My hope for TASTE is that we

will create a longstanding event that will continue to raise additional funds

and awareness for the organization and create a legacy,” he said.

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire