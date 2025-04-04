Teasing Another Senate Run, Independent Dan Osborn Says ‘We Could Replace a Billionaire With a Mechanic’

Dan Osborn, an Independent U.S. Senate candidate who struck a chord with working-class voters in Nebraska and came within striking distance of unseating his Republican opponent last year, announced Thursday that he’s considering another run, this time challenging GOP Sen. Pete GOP Ricketts, who is up for election in 2026.

“We could replace a billionaire with a mechanic,” Osborn wrote in a thread on X on Thursday. “I’ll run against Pete Ricketts—if the support is there.” Osborn said that he’s launching an exploratory committee and would run as Independent, as he did in 2024.

Ricketts has served as a senator since 2023, and prior to that was the governor of Nebraska from 2015-2023. By one estimate, Ricketts has a net worth of over $165 million—though the wealth of his father, brokerage founder Joe Ricketts, and family is estimated to be worth $4.1 billion, according to Forbes.

A mechanic and unionist who helped lead a strike against Kellogg’s cereal company, Osborn lost to Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) by less than 7 points in November 2024 in what became an unexpectedly close race.

Although he didn’t win, he overperformed the national Democratic ticket by a higher percentage than other candidates running against Republicans in competitive Senate races, according to The Nation.

“Billionaires have bought up the country and are carving it up day by day,” said Osborn Thursday. “The economy they’ve built is good for them, bad for us. Good for huge multinationals and multibillionaires. Bad for workers. Bad for small businesses, bad for family farmers. Bad for anyone who wants Social Security to survive. Bad for your PAYCHECK.”

Osborn cast the potential race as between “someone who’s spent his life working for a living and will never take an order from a corporation or a party boss” and “someone who’s never worked a day in his life and is entirely beholden to corporations and party.”

“We could take on this illness, the billionaire class, directly,” he said.

Osborn, who campaigned on issues like Right to Repair and lowering taxes on overtime payments, earned praise from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who told The Nation in late November that Osborn’s bid should be viewed as a “model for the future.”

Osborn “took on both political parties. He took on the corporate world. He ran as a strong trade unionist. Without party support, getting heavily outspent, he got through to working-class people all over Nebraska. It was an extraordinary campaign,” Sanders said.

In reaction to the news that Osborn is exploring a second run, a former Sanders campaign manager and longtime progressive Democratic strategist Faiz Shakir, wrote: “working-class candidate v. billionaire political race. I’m here for it.”