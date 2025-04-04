Israel Bombs More Gaza Schools, Killing Dozens, Including Many Women and Children

Israeli airstrikes targeted at least three more school shelters in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing dozens of Palestinians and wounding scores of others on a day when local officials said that more than 100 people were slain by occupation forces.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said that at least 29 people—including 14 children and five women—were killed and over 100 others were wounded when at least four missiles struck the Dar al-Arqam school complex in the Tuffah neighborhood of eastern Gaza City, where hundreds of Palestinians were sheltering after being forcibly displaced from other parts of the embattled coastal enclave by Israel’s 535-day assault.

Al Jazeera reported that “when terrified men, women, and children fled from one school building to another, the bombs followed them,” and “when bystanders rushed to help, they too became victims.”

Warning: Video contains graphic images of death.

A first responder from the Palestine Red Crescent Society—which is reeling from this week’s

discovery of a mass grave containing the bodies of eight of its members, some of whom had allegedly been bound and executed by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops—told Al Jazeera that “we were absolutely shocked by the scale of this massacre,” whose victims were “mostly women and children.”

An official from Gaza’s Civil Defense, five of whose members were also found in the mass grave on Sunday, said: “What’s going on here is a wake-up call to the entire world. This war and these massacres against women and children must stop immediately. The children are being killed in cold blood here in Gaza. Our teams cannot perform their duties properly.

Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Zaher al-Wahidi said that the death toll was likely to rise, as some survivors were critically injured.

Dozens of victims were reportedly trapped beneath rubble of Thursday’s airstrikes, but they could not cbe rescued due to a lack of equipment.

The IDF

claimed that “key Hamas terrorists” were targeted in a strike on what it called a “command center.” Israeli officials routinely claim—often with little or no evidence—that Palestinian civilians it kills are members of Hamas or other militant resistance groups.

Israel also bombed the nearby al-Sabah school, killing four people, as well as the Fahd School in Gaza City, with three reported fatalities.

Some of the

deadliest bombings in the war have been carried out against refugees sheltering in schools, many of them run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)—at least 280 of whose staff members have been killed by Israeli forces during the war.

The United Nations Children’s Fund has called Gaza “the world’s most dangerous place to be a child.” Last year, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres for the first time added Israel to his so-called “List of Shame” of countries that kill and injure children during wars and other armed conflicts. More than 17,500 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Thursday’s school bombings sparked worldwide outrage and calls to hold Israel accountable.

“While your kids are getting ready for school, kids in Gaza were once against just massacred in one,” Australian journalist, activist, and progressive politician Sophie McNeill

wrote on social media. “We must sanction Israel now!”

There were other IDF massacres on Thursday, with local officials reporting that more than 100 people were killed in Israeli attacks since dawn. Al-Wahidi said more than 30 people were killed in strikes on homes in Gaza City’s Shejaya neighborhood, citing records at al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

Al Jazeera reported that al-Ahli’s emergency room “is overwhelmed with casualties and, as is so often the case over the past 18 months, the victims are Gaza’s youngest.”

Thursday’s intensified airstrikes came as Israeli forces pushed into the ruins of the southern city of Rafah. Local and international media

reported that hundreds of thousands of Palestinian families fled from the area, which Israel said it will seize as part of a new “security zone.”

Human rights defenders around the world condemned U.S.-backed killing and mass displacement, with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)—whose bid to block some sAmerican arms sales to Israel was rejected by the Senate on Thursday—saying: “There is a name and a term for forcibly expelling people from where they live. It is called ethnic cleansing. It is illegal. It is a war crime.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, his former defense minister, are fugitives from the International Criminal Court, which last year

issued arrest warrants for the pair over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

According to Gaza officials, Israeli forces have killed or wounded at least 175,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including upward of 14,000 people who are missing and presumed dead and buried beneath rubble. Almost everyone in Gaza has been forcibly displaced at least once, and the “complete siege” imposed by Israel has fueled widespread and sometimes deadly starvation and disease.

