The $3 Billion Decision: What Should Orange County Buy With Tourism Wealth?

ORLANDO — Orange County commissioners are preparing to make decisions Tuesday that could shape how billions of dollars generated by the region’s tourism industry are invested for years to come.

By Frank Butler, OrlandoAdvocate.com

Key Takeaways A task force recommends 12 projects for funding, including $60 million for the Eatonville Museum of Culture and History.

Orange County commissioners are set to decide on the allocation of $3 billion in tourism tax revenue.

Proposed projects also include arts programs, infrastructure improvements, and a children’s museum.

Notably, large proposals for a MLB stadium and convention center expansion did not receive support.

Commissioners will evaluate proposals based on cost, ownership, job creation, community use, and long-term value.

A citizen advisory task force has recommended 12 projects for potential Tourist Development Tax support after reviewing proposals competing for as much as $3 billion in future uncommitted revenue.

Among the projects advancing is a request for $60 million toward the Eatonville Museum of Culture and History on the historic Hungerford property. Dr. Phillips Charities has said it would contribute $20 million and ultimately return the land to the town.

Other recommended projects include arts and cultural programs, Florida Citrus Sports infrastructure, an Ocoee conference facility, a Winter Garden children’s museum and an Orange Audubon Society nature center at Lake Apopka.

Two enormous proposals failed to win task-force support: the Orlando Dreamers’ $975 million request toward a Major League Baseball stadium and a $523 million expansion proposal for the Orange County Convention Center.

Tourists generate the revenue. Residents should inherit lasting value.

The recommendations are advisory.

County commissioners hold the authority to make the final decisions.

The Advocate Angle

Tomorrow’s votes should not be judged by which organization has the strongest lobby or most impressive rendering.

Every proposal should have to answer the same questions:

What does it cost? Who owns the asset? How many permanent jobs does it create? Will Orange County residents use it? What future costs remain with taxpayers? And what does the community still have 25 years from now?

That is the test The Orlando Advocate suggests should apply to the tourism billions.