The Reporter’s Roundtable May 2026 | Let’s Talk

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In this segment, Washington Informer’s monthly Reporters’ Roundtable features Managing Editor Micha Green, Reporters Jada Ingleton, Sam P.K. Collins, Stacy Brown, and Richard Elliott. They share their insights on the latest headlines and stories impacting the DMV. This is one conversation you don’t want to miss!

🎥 Let’s Talk airs LIVE every Friday at Noon on WIN-TV

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🌐 Visit Us: www.washingtoninformer.com

Host: Denise Rolark Barnes

Publisher – The Washington Informer

About The Washington Informer:

Founded in 1964 by Dr. Calvin W. Rolark, The Washington Informer is an African American, woman-owned newspaper providing positive coverage of the Black community in Washington, D.C. In March 2020, we launched WIN-TV to further amplify community voices and issues.

Production Team:

🎥 Producer: Shevry Lassiter

🎥 Asst. Producer: Ja’Mon Jackson

🎶 Theme Music by DB Bantino

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Guest: Washington Informer Reporter’s Jada Ingleton, Sam P.K. Collins, Stacy Brown, and Richard Elliott

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