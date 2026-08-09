NationalU.S. Economy Loses 23,000 Jobs in July, Complicating Fed’s Next Move
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U.S. Economy Loses 23,000 Jobs in July, Complicating Fed’s Next Move

By Advocate Staff
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jobseekers fill out applications for positions (AP)
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ORLANDO, FL– The U.S. labor market delivered an unwelcome surprise Friday as employers cut 23,000 jobs in July, raising new questions about the strength of the economy even as unemployment edged down to 4.1%.

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Reuters noted tht the report was considerably weaker than economists had expected and immediately changed financial-market expectations about what the Federal Reserve may do with interest rates.

Ordinarily, weaker employment would strengthen the argument for lower rates.

But the Fed faces a competing problem: inflation remains above its 2% target.

Reuters reported that June’s preferred inflation measure was running at 3.7%, leaving policymakers caught between slowing employment and stubborn price increases. Reuters

That tension matters beyond Wall Street.

Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs for mortgages, automobiles, credit cards and business loans. But lowering rates while inflation remains elevated could make it more difficult to control household prices.

For Central Florida, the national employment number should be viewed through a local lens. The region depends heavily on tourism and hospitality but also has significant employment in healthcare, construction, education and professional services.

A slowdown in national hiring can eventually affect hotel staffing, construction projects, consumer spending and small-business hiring throughout the Orlando metropolitan area.

How We See It

Monthly jobs reports are often reduced to one unemployment number.

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That is not enough.

The Orlando Advocate will continue watching employment by race, wage growth and industries important to Central Florida. Historically, Black workers have often experienced economic downturns earlier and more severely than the overall labor force.

A national economy can therefore look healthy in the headline while particular communities are already experiencing distress.

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