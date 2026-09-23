UN Secretary-General Guterres calls for future beyond fossil fuels

Today, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on governments at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City to “adopt a national plan to transition away from fossil fuels aligned with 1.5 degrees”.

In response, Romain Ioualalen, Global Policy lead at Oil Change International, said:

“The message from UNSG Guterres is clear: continued fossil fuel dependence is the pathway to climate and economic chaos. It exposes people to price shocks, geopolitical conflict, and devastating climate impacts, while fossil fuel billionaires reap the profits of the crisis they created.

“It’s time for countries to act, and it starts by developing their national roadmaps to achieve prosperity beyond fossil fuels. Their credibility is on the line. We need publicly led plans, with clear and time-bound plans for a fair fossil fuel phaseout that protects workers and communities, strengthens energy sovereignty, and mobilizes the necessary public funding. We need governments to step up.

“The newly published IEA report makes it clear that at the core of these roadmaps must be a commitment to electrifying economies. But this must come with a clear commitment to dismantling fossil fuel infrastructure and generating electricity through renewable energy.

“Oil and gas companies cannot be allowed to take in billions in profit while families struggle to pay skyrocketing energy and food bills. Taxing excessive oil and gas profits is an urgent step needed to make fossil fuel companies pay for the energy crisis they created, and for countries to mobilize public finance needed for climate action.”