“What Is Your Riverside?” MLK Sunday at Riverside Church in New York

A sermon at The Riverside Church in New York, Jaunary 19, 20205, where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. declared his opposition to the Vietnam War, April 4, 1968, one year to the day before his crucifixion.
A sermon at The Riverside Church in New York, Jaunary 19, 20205, where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. declared his opposition to the Vietnam War, April 4, 1968, one year to the day before his crucifixion.
Stacy M. Brown is an NNPA Newswire Correspondent
© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.