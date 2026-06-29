2026 BET Awards honor Ms. Lauryn Hill, Teyana Taylor; Cardi B and Kehlani take home awards

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Author: Itoro N. Umontuen

The BET Awards delivered a night of major wins, emotional speeches and a powerful tribute to Ms. Lauryn Hill, who was honored with the Living Legend Icon Award.

Cardi B earned her first win of the night after receiving six nominations, taking home Best Female Hip-Hop Artist for “Am I the Drama?” The project marks her first full-length album since 2018’s “Invasion of Privacy.”

During her acceptance speech, Cardi B reflected on the yearslong journey behind the album. She said becoming a mother of three, dealing with anxiety and pushing past fear all shaped the project’s release.

Doechii and SZA also celebrated a major moment, winning the BET Her Award for their collaboration, “Girl, Get Up.” Doechii said the song came during a difficult season in her life and praised SZA for helping bring the record together. SZA responded with support from the audience, telling Doechii she would always be there for her.

Doechii also used the moment to tease new music, signaling more work could be on the way for one of music’s fastest-rising stars.

Kehlani won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, adding another highlight to the night. On her way to the stage, she embraced Leon Thomas, who won Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.

Kehlani said she was honored to be in the room and also acknowledged Janet Jackson’s presence during the ceremony. Later, Jamie Foxx introduced Kehlani’s performance of “Folded” alongside his daughter, Anelise. The father-daughter duo played piano and guitar before Kehlani delivered a slowed-down, orchestral version of the song.

The night also brought several notable shutouts. Atlanta artist Mariah the Scientist went 0 for 5, making her the night’s biggest shutout. Doja Cat and Latto each went 0 for 4.

Poignant Moments

One of the most emotional moments came when Janet Jackson surprised Teyana Taylor with the BET Icon of the Year Award. Taylor, visibly overwhelmed, embraced Jackson and thanked her for years of encouragement, support and inspiration.

“I worked my (expletive) off 20 years,” Taylor said. “So I’m not accepting what I’ve earned with arrogance. I’m accepting what I’ve earned with gratitude.”

The ceremony’s most emotional moment came when Ms. Lauryn Hill received the Living Legend Icon Award. The tribute featured an all-star lineup that included SZA, Doechii, Doja Cat, Nas, Queen Latifah, Common, Lizzo, Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Tems, Alexia Jayy, The War and Treaty, and Hill’s children, Selah, Zion and YG Marley.

During her speech, Hill said her work is rooted in love, responsibility and a desire to pour into others. She credited her parents for shaping her understanding of care, protection and community.

Hill said music became one of the ways she could share love with others. She also spoke about the importance of dignity, community and using art to fight for people who may not always feel seen.

The tribute reinforced Hill’s lasting influence across hip-hop, R&B and popular culture, while the night’s winners showed the continued reach of women shaping music today.

Here is the complete list of winners!

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