FREE TICKETS: Advance Screening of ABIGAIL

Children can be such monsters.

After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.

From Radio Silence—the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett behind the terrifying modern horror hits Ready or Not, 2022’s Scream and last year’s Scream VI—comes a brash, blood-thirsty new vision of the vampire flick, written by Stephen Shields (The Hole in the Ground, Zombie Bashers) and Guy Busick (Scream franchise, Ready or Not).

Abigail stars Melissa Barrera (Scream franchise, In the Heights), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Freaky), William Catlett (Black Lightning, True Story), Kevin Durand (Resident Evil: Retribution, X-Men Origins: Wolverine) and Angus Cloud (Euphoria, North Hollywood) as the kidnappers and Alisha Weir (Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, Darklands) as Abigail.

The film is produced by William Sherak (Scream franchise, Ready or Not), Paul Neinstein (Scream franchise; executive producer, The Night Agent) and James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, Scream franchise) for Project X Entertainment, by Tripp Vinson (Ready or Not, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island) and by Radio Silence’s Chad Vilella (executive producer Ready or Not and Scream franchise). The executive producers are Ron Lynch and Macdara Kelleher.

Genre: Horror

Cast: Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir, Kathryn Newton, William Catlett, Kevin Durand, Angus Cloud and Giancarlo Esposito

Directors: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Written by: Stephen Shields, Guy Busick

Producers: William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, James Vanderbilt, Tripp Vinson, Chad Villella

Executive Producers: Ron Lynch, Macdara Kelleher

FREE TICKET OFFER

The Orlando Advocate invites you and a friend to the advance screening of this movie FREE OF CHARGE.

Date and time of the screening: Wednesday, April 17th @ 7:00 PM. (In theaters everywhere on April 19, 2024).

Theater showing: AMC Altamonte, 433 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

To secure a free pass for two, simply send email to promotions@orlandoadvocate.com with the words: “I wanna go.” We will send you a unique download code for you to use to print or download your pass for two.

Movie Promotion Subscribers are always notified of free pass availability first. So, to get avance notice, go to the website and subscribe. Supplies are limited.

Remember, free passes are given out in the order in which they are requested. Once they’re gone, they’re gone. First come, first served.