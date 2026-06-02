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In this powerful community conversation, Al McFarlane sits down with Sandra Samuels of the Northside Achievement Zone to discuss the future of North Minneapolis, the importance of education, wealth-building, and the role of community partnerships in creating lasting change.

Recorded at the historic Capri Theatre, this discussion highlights the shared responsibility between community leaders, families, businesses, banks, and local organizations to invest in people, strengthen neighborhoods, and create opportunities for the next generation.

Topics include North Minneapolis’ history, the work of NAZ, the Wealth Builds initiative, early childhood education, tutoring, family support, economic empowerment, and changing the narrative around Black communities, wealth, and success.

The post Investing in Community: A Conversation with Al McFarlane and Sandra Samuels appeared first on BlackPressUSA.

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Author: BlackPressUSA