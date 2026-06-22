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An ambulance at the Northbridge Health Care Center in Bridgeport, Connecticut Frank Franklin II/AP

Have you called 911 for a medical emergency in Connecticut? ProPublica and The Connecticut Mirror, two nonprofit newsrooms, are examining emergency medical services in the state and want to hear from those who have had firsthand experiences seeking care.

We would like to learn more about your story and if you faced a long wait for emergency care to arrive.

We know people in some towns have had to wait up to 20 minutes for an ambulance, but the numbers don’t show what happens as time drags. And they can’t explain the impact on your life in the weeks and months following delayed emergency care. We’ve heard that emergency medical services are often underresourced, but in order to understand what the strained system actually looks like for communities across the state, we need to hear from you.

If you have called 911 for a medical emergency in Connecticut for yourself or someone else, we want to hear your experience.

You can fill out our brief form to share your experience. Our reporters read through every response and may follow up with you. You can also email CT Mirror reporter Jenna Carlesso and ProPublica reporter Cassandra Garibay at ctemergency@propublica.org if you have any questions or concerns.

Don’t live in Connecticut but know someone who does? You can also help by sending this form to them.

If you work or volunteer for emergency medical services in Connecticut, we also want to hear from you. Please fill out our EMS experience form.

The post Connecticut: Have You Called 911 for Help? Tell Us About Your Experience. appeared first on ProPublica.