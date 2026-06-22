Do You Work or Volunteer for Connecticut’s Emergency Medical Services? We Want to Hear From You.

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A Stamford Emergency Medical Services ambulance responds to a call in the Connecticut city. Chris Preovolos/Stamford Advocate/AP

ProPublica and The Connecticut Mirror, two nonprofit newsrooms, are examining the state’s emergency medical services and what it takes to provide lifesaving care across the state. If you work or volunteer for emergency medical services in Connecticut, we need your help.

We know that the state’s emergency medical services have been strained for years, but that doesn’t stop paramedics, emergency medical technicians and emergency medical responders from working around the clock to serve community members in crisis. We have data on ambulance response times, but we know it doesn’t tell a full story about what is happening behind the scenes.

If you work or volunteer for a Connecticut ambulance corps, a fire department, a law enforcement agency or an emergency room, we want to hear your experience and understand what resources you need to do this lifesaving work.

What has changed about emergency medical services since you started? If your ambulance corps needs more staff, what are the challenges to hiring or retaining new people? What do you wish Connecticut residents or lawmakers knew about the state of EMS?

Your input is crucial and will help guide our reporting. We want to understand the issue in all its complexity — from training limitations to worker housing needs to budget cuts, and what that means for your vital work every day.

You can fill out our brief form to share your experience. Our reporters read through every response and may follow up with you. You can also email CT Mirror reporter Jenna Carlesso and ProPublica reporter Cassandra Garibay at ctemergency@propublica.org if you have any questions or concerns.

Don’t work for emergency medical services in Connecticut but know someone who does? You can also help by sending this form to them.

If you have called 911 for a medical emergency, we also want to hear from you. Please fill out our patient experience form.

The post Do You Work or Volunteer for Connecticut’s Emergency Medical Services? We Want to Hear From You. appeared first on ProPublica.