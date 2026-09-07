Dangerous Heat Will Give Way to Heavy Sunday Storms

Lightning, strong wind gusts and localized flooding could disrupt travel and outdoor plans

By Tamara Drake, The Orlando Advocate News Team

Central Florida residents should prepare for two hazards Sunday: oppressive heat before the storms arrive and potentially dangerous weather once they begin.

Temperatures are expected to climb above 90 degrees, with humidity pushing heat-index readings into the triple digits. Scattered to numerous storms are forecast to develop during the afternoon and evening, bringing heavy rain, frequent lightning and wind gusts that could reach approximately 40 mph. Some communities could receive two to three inches of rain during the weekend. WFTV weather report

The combination can be especially hazardous for construction crews, delivery workers, theme-park employees, athletes and people waiting for public transportation. Anyone working outside should have access to water, shade and regular cooling breaks. Symptoms such as confusion, fainting or hot, dry skin can indicate heat stroke and require emergency assistance.

Families attending outdoor events should identify a substantial shelter before storms develop. A pavilion, tent or tree does not provide safe protection from lightning. The safest options are an enclosed building or a hard-topped vehicle.

Motorists should expect rapid changes in visibility and water collecting on low-lying roads. Drivers should slow down, allow additional stopping distance and never enter floodwater when its depth is uncertain. Turning on hazard lights while a vehicle is moving can make other drivers’ actions harder to interpret; properly functioning headlights are the clearer safety measure in heavy rain.

Localized power interruptions also are possible when strong wind gusts strike saturated trees or utility equipment. Residents who rely on electrically powered medical devices should check backup plans before the afternoon storms begin.

The unsettled pattern is expected to continue into the middle of the week, making repeated rounds of rain—not merely one isolated storm—the concern. Households should keep weather alerts enabled and reconsider outdoor plans when thunder is audible.

Orange County and municipal agencies should monitor chronically flooded intersections and publish prompt road-closure information. Employers should likewise ensure that heat and lightning policies are actually communicated to supervisors and workers.

Florida’s familiar summer weather can become dangerous precisely because it feels routine. Sunday’s safest approach is to schedule strenuous activity earlier, remain alert to changing conditions and move indoors before lightning reaches the immediate area.