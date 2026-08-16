Editor SummaryEditor's Summary - August 15, 2026
Editor Summary

Editor’s Summary – August 15, 2026

By Kevin Seraaj
Written by 

This weekend’s Advocate coverage is less about repeatedly reminding people that an election exists and much more about who is participating—and who is not. Earlier in the early-voting period community groups specifically targeted Parramore because Precinct 603 has historically had among the county’s lowest turnout.

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Kevin Seraaj, journalist and senior pastor, retired.
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