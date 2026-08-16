This weekend’s Advocate coverage is less about repeatedly reminding people that an election exists and much more about who is participating—and who is not. Earlier in the early-voting period community groups specifically targeted Parramore because Precinct 603 has historically had among the county’s lowest turnout.
Editor SummaryEditor's Summary - August 15, 2026
Editor’s Summary – August 15, 2026
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