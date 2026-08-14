Emails Raise New Questions About Former Orange County Fire Chief’s $61,234 SUV

ORLANDO — Newly released emails raise fresh questions about former Orange County Fire Chief Anthony Rios’ role in purchasing a $61,234 county SUV—one he later denied having during a public budget hearing.
by Lee Dixon, OrlandoAdvocate.com
Records obtained and first reported by News 6 show Rios personally participated in discussions about acquiring a new Ford Expedition beginning in early June, including its price and how quickly the department could obtain it.
Orange County Fire Rescue purchased the 2026 Expedition for $61,234 on June 20, according to the records. It was delivered to Rios’ office three days later.
Emails show Rios soon raised concerns about missing equipment and features and later asked staff to obtain several accessories for the vehicle.
Yet a very different exchange occurred weeks later.
During a July 15 Orange County budget workshop, Commissioner Mayra Uribe asked Rios whether he also had a new county vehicle.
“I do not,” Rios replied, according to video and reporting of the meeting.
Rios resigned July 28 after nearly 27 years with Orange County Fire Rescue. In his resignation letter, he acknowledged that his answer at the budget meeting could be perceived as inaccurate. He has said the Expedition had not yet been formally assigned to him or placed into service when Uribe questioned him, and maintains that the purchase complied with county procurement rules.
The emails add detail to a controversy that should concern taxpayers for reasons extending beyond the price of a vehicle.
County budget workshops exist so elected commissioners can question department leaders about how public money is being spent. Those exchanges depend on accurate, complete answers.
Whether the Expedition was formally “assigned” to Rios on July 15 may therefore be less important than a broader question: Did commissioners receive a clear and full account of a purchase the chief had personally helped arrange?