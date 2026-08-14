Emails Raise New Questions About Former Orange County Fire Chief’s $61,234 SUV

ORLANDO — Newly released emails raise fresh questions about former Orange County Fire Chief Anthony Rios’ role in purchasing a $61,234 county SUV—one he later denied having during a public budget hearing.

by Lee Dixon, OrlandoAdvocate.com

The Advocate Angle Why This Matters More Than the SUV Itself This should not become a debate over whether a fire chief deserves a large SUV. Public‑safety executives can make legitimate arguments for specialized vehicles, especially during hurricane response and emergency operations. The accountability issue is different—and far more consequential. When a department head personally participates in purchasing a taxpayer‑funded vehicle intended for his eventual use, elected commissioners are entitled to a straightforward description of that purchase during a public budget hearing. Transparency is not optional; it is foundational to public trust. The next questions belong to Orange County: Who approved replacing Rios’ 2024 Ford Explorer, which records show had fewer than 30,000 miles?

What criteria determine when senior county officials receive replacement vehicles?

What ultimately happens to the new Expedition?

Has county administration reviewed whether commissioners received all relevant information during the July budget workshop? Those answers matter far more than the accessories in the vehicle. They speak to whether the county’s oversight systems function as intended—- and whether taxpayers can rely on them.

Records obtained and first reported by News 6 show Rios personally participated in discussions about acquiring a new Ford Expedition beginning in early June, including its price and how quickly the department could obtain it.

Orange County Fire Rescue purchased the 2026 Expedition for $61,234 on June 20, according to the records. It was delivered to Rios’ office three days later.

Emails show Rios soon raised concerns about missing equipment and features and later asked staff to obtain several accessories for the vehicle.

Yet a very different exchange occurred weeks later.

During a July 15 Orange County budget workshop, Commissioner Mayra Uribe asked Rios whether he also had a new county vehicle.

“I do not,” Rios replied, according to video and reporting of the meeting.

Rios resigned July 28 after nearly 27 years with Orange County Fire Rescue. In his resignation letter, he acknowledged that his answer at the budget meeting could be perceived as inaccurate. He has said the Expedition had not yet been formally assigned to him or placed into service when Uribe questioned him, and maintains that the purchase complied with county procurement rules.

The emails add detail to a controversy that should concern taxpayers for reasons extending beyond the price of a vehicle.

County budget workshops exist so elected commissioners can question department leaders about how public money is being spent. Those exchanges depend on accurate, complete answers.

Whether the Expedition was formally “assigned” to Rios on July 15 may therefore be less important than a broader question: Did commissioners receive a clear and full account of a purchase the chief had personally helped arrange?