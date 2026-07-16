Senator Lindsey Graham Passes Away; Sister Appointed to Senate Seat

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Lindsey Graham passed away suddenly on July 11, 2026, from an aortic dissection linked to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. He had been serving his fifth term in the Senate and was running for reelection this fall. Governor McMaster, with public encouragement from President Donald Trump, appointed Graham’s younger sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to complete his term, which expires January 3, 2027. A special primary election is scheduled for August 11 to determine the Republican nominee for the November general election.

by Frank Butler, OrlandoAdvocate.com

Darline Graham Nordone, 62, has never held elected office but has worked in South Carolina state government, including as commissioner of the South Carolina Commission for the Blind. She was sworn in on July 14, 2026, in Washington, D.C., becoming the first sister in U.S. history appointed to succeed a deceased senator.

Graham’s Political Legacy

Foreign Policy Views: Graham was known as one of the Senate’s most hawkish voices. He was a staunch advocate of Israel, opposing limits on U.S. military support and rejecting calls for ceasefires during the Gaza war. He also pressed for a hard line on Iran, supporting sanctions and even military action to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Relationship with Trump: Graham’s career was marked by a dramatic turnaround in his stance toward Donald Trump. Initially one of Trump’s fiercest critics during the 2016 presidential campaign, Graham later became one of his most loyal allies in the Senate. By the end of his career, he was considered a key supporter of Trump’s agenda and a frequent defender of the president in Congress.

Darline Graham Nordone’s Appointment

Governor McMaster described the appointment as a way to “finish Lindsey’s work,” while Trump called it a “fabulous tribute” to Graham. Darline herself said it was a privilege to carry forward her brother’s efforts and pledged to honor his legacy.

Her appointment is temporary, but symbolically significant: she is the first woman to represent South Carolina in the Senate and the first sister ever appointed to succeed a deceased senator.

Burial services and the transition process are expected to be released in the coming days.