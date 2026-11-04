Global fossil fuel roadmap leaves governments with “no excuse not to act,” says 350.org

350.org has welcomed the publication of the global roadmap for Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels in Energy Systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner (TAFF), commissioned under Brazil’s COP30 Presidency, describing it as an important step towards turning the global commitment to move away from fossil fuels into practical action.

This initiative builds on the strong momentum from the Santa Marta conference and a large coalition of countries at COP30 – it provides a further opportunity to strengthen international cooperation, connect countries ready to move faster and mobilise the finance and technology needed to make the transition a reality. It must now pave the way for COP31 in Antalya, where governments must move beyond commitments and agree on national roadmaps as the critical next step.

💡 Pro Tip: This is a sample in-content promotion. It appears after paragraph 2 in your posts. Great for newsletter signups, related content, or special offers!

The Roadmap to Transition Away from Fossil Fuels demonstrates a clear recognition of the need to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels and the economic dependencies that sustain them, while acknowledging the emerging decline of the fossil fuel industry. It provides a strong framing around equity, although this is not yet sufficiently translated into differentiated timelines or clear financial obligations. The next steps will be critical to its success. The proposals to anchor the roadmap in the negotiated outcome of the second Global Stocktake and translate global ambition into national action through country-level transition roadmaps, building on and incorporating the Santa Marta process, are sensible. However, this will require more than simply handing over a document: it will depend on sustained diplomatic leadership and engagement from Brazil.

Fanny Petitbon, Policy Analyst at 350.org

“This roadmap is a critical handbook for ending the fossil fuel era, which leaves governments with no excuse not to act. It offers every country a menu of policies to build its own plan to move away from coal, oil and gas, whether it’s a major producer, a big consumer or an economy that depends on imports. Electrification is absolutely central to this transition, but it will only deliver if it is powered by renewable energy, matched by investment in modern grids and brings clean, affordable energy to everyone. We cannot swap one energy system for another while leaving the same communities behind.

“The roadmap must not end up as just another report gathering dust on a shelf. France, the Netherlands and Germany have already published national roadmaps but they fall short of the ambition the climate crisis demands and of their responsibility in it. Pacific Island States plan to deliver a regional strategy to break free from fossil fuels. So the question for all major emitters is simple: when will you submit your roadmap? Rich nations must also mobilise public finance to support developing countries with their transition and ensure that the fossil fuel industry cannot continue to profit from a crisis that is costing people their livelihoods, health and homes.

“COP31 must be the moment when governments take this work forward, with clear commitments, timelines and the resources to deliver a fair and orderly exit from coal, oil and gas. The COP30 Presidency has set out clear next steps, and future COPs must keep this issue at the top of the agenda every year so the momentum is never lost. 2028 will be the moment of truth. As the world will take stock of how far it has come in delivering the Paris Agreement, it will become clear who has honoured the promise made in Dubai to transition away from fossil fuels, and who has walked away from it.”