Isaac Cook: A Local High School Standout to Watch

Advertisement

Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire

By Mike West Contributing Writer | San Diego Voice & Viewpoint

When Isaac Cook sprung into action at San Diego State’s passing tournament this past weekend, the fleet wide receiver did not disappoint. Running effortlessly like a gazelle, Cook caught 4 touchdown passes. From the looks of his highlights on his X page, the Senior from Cathedral Catholic High School is growing into his frame, and he sports a long stride that will benefit his efforts to continue his outstanding high school career.

According to Max Preps, the flashy route runner emerged onto the scene during his sophomore season in 2024. According to his tracked MaxPreps High School Profile, his sophomore numbers were 54 Receptions; 1,251 Receiving Yards; 13 Touchdowns, averaging 25 Yards Per Catch.

The 6’ 1” 185-pound Receiver posted his own numbers for his 2025 season on his X page and his production held steady. He Finished the season with 49 Receptions 1,249 Receiving Yards, 12 Touchdowns, and averaged 25.3 Yards Per Reception.

In addition, @AthleteMogul crowned Cook the top high school performer of the week for his scintillating 6 catches for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Dons defeated Helix on September 24, 2025. Cook was instrumental in Cathedral Catholic’s run to the San Diego Section Division Championship appearance.

Not only is he gifted — he also clockeda 10.48 100-meter dash time in May 2025. Cook is a smooth route runner, and he is faster than he looks. He makes it easy for his quarterback to deliver a strike. Cook has strong hands and shows the capability to catch tough passes in traffic.

One of his best characteristics is that he focuses on catching the ball before shifting into high gear — he is a clutch receiver. Cook is elusive after the catch and explosive once the ball is in his hands.

Those skills were noticed throughout the West. The three-star recruit received offers from Cal, Boise State, New Mexico, Colorado State, Fresno State, Wyoming, Nevada, and Utah State before he committed to San Diego State on May 31st.

I suspect young Mr. Cook will ascend further once he graces San Diego County’s football fields this fall. Congratulations to Isaac Cook — an emerging star and part of the Mountain West’s No. 1 2027 recruiting class at San Diego State.

You can see a good sample of his highlights on his X page here.

Based on reporting by San Diego Voice & Viewpoint.

Source

Go to Source