Juneteenth and Children

Advertisement

An Interview With:

Tonia McMillian, Black Californians United for ECE

Black Californians United for Early Care and Education (BlackECE) is a powerful coalition of advocates, policy-influencers, civil rights organizations, researchers, university faculty, non-profit leaders, early educators, caregivers, providers, families, and community-based organizations.

BlackECE members have intentionally organized our influence around a 10-point policy plan to serve over 490,000 of California’s Black children (Kids Data, 2020). BlackECE intends to create bridges to previous work and create equity-minded policies that focus on Black children, families, and the ECE workforce.

National Newspaper Publishers Association interviewed Tonia McMillian, one of the leaders of the initiative.

NNPA: Why is celebrating Juneteenth important for young children?

Tonia: Young children need to learn about Juneteenth because, although it happened in the past, it helps children understand what freedom and resilience look like. Even though the holiday stems from a terrible time in American history, it is a jubilant time in African American history. That is why we (especially Black people) see it as the time to celebrate and uplift our culture, Black history, and the importance of family.

NNPA: What’s the appropriate way to discuss complex topics like enslavement to young people?

Tonia: The education system in the U.S. literally opened the door for this discussion. Not so much for how it is being taught in schools, but more importantly, for how little of what actually happened during chattel slavery is shared. Therefore, we can dissect, correct, and interject the truth about slavery in this country. In my opinion, breaking down the history of Black people in America and how we came here and survived is one of the greatest stories ever told. My grandchildren know about slavery and how bad it was. They also know how strong and smart our ancestors were and how they are the reason we are here today.

NNPA: What are the best ways to mark Juneteenth for those in the early years?

Tonia: Children should look forward to celebrating our (African American) Independence Day, aka Freedom Day, by visiting museums, joining cookouts, enjoying parades, or any other celebrations that may be taking place in their communities. Black culture honors a Juneteenth tradition by serving “red” food and drink on that day. These foods include red Kool-Aid, red velvet cake, and watermelon. The following month, they can celebrate Independence Day on July 4th with the rest of the country.

NNPA: What does the Black Family Culture Kit offer for Juneteenth activities?

Tonia: Even though food is definitely a center of attention in Black culture, the Juneteenth Culture Kit focuses more on language, history, and music. Historically, music was used as a method of communication as well as a source of uplifting spirits during difficult times. As a poet, I learned how poetry represents the culture in sharing prose and stories, elevating the voices of Black people, their triumphs, as well as their challenges. The kit includes items such as children’s musical instruments, a book on Juneteenth history, and various activities that celebrate joy and our deep ancestral roots in the country.

NNPA: Why is Juneteenth important for all young children, not just Black children?

Tonia: All young children deserve to learn the importance of Juneteenth and its meaning so that they can celebrate freedom, resilience, truth, and African American heritage and culture.

NNPA: What does Juneteenth mean to you personally?

Tonia: For me, Juneteenth helps me honor my ancestors with a deep respect for our place in this country. I remove the idealized American narratives that history books taught me, which are held in the bosoms of the dominant culture, because Juneteenth demands that I do so. Juneteenth allows me to see clearly the painful truths of what took place for over two years to my ancestors; therefore, I must pay homage and show respect to those Black people who came before me for the sufferings and lies that they survived. There is a mixture of silent rage and grief in my heart, coupled with jubilation and pride in my spirit on that day. They are reminders that I must offer libations to the ancestors as well as celebrate with my family and community on that day.

Go to Source

Author: BlackPress of America