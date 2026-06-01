The Color of Our Money Is Green – Stop spending more than you should

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Most car buyers spend hundreds of hours researching the car they want — and ten minutes thinking about how to actually buy it.

That’s the gap this book closes.

I’m Roosevelt. I sold cars in Northern Virginia for four and a half years. Then in 1986, I founded AutoNetwork.com — a car-buying service for credit unions that was the first to put dealers on the internet with real, searchable inventory. Forty years later, I’ve watched tens of thousands of deals go down. The same patterns repeat.

The dealer isn’t your enemy. The information gap is.

This book is what closes it. Eighty pages of plain English on every part of the transaction: https://stan.store/RGist/p/the-color-of-our-money-is-green

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AutoNetwork helps serious car shoppers inspect any new vehicle online before walking into a dealership. I’m Roosevelt — I’ve been reviewing cars and shaping digital car buying and credit union auto leasing since before YouTube car reviews existed.

You’ll find detailed walkaround reviews, POV test drives, and buyer-focused breakdowns covering comfort, space, features, and real-world value.

How to use the channel:

Watch the walkaround of the car you’re considering

Visit AutoNetwork.com for the full review

Check CouponsOffersAndDeals.com for current dealer specials

Walk in already knowing what you want — and what it should cost

Live talk show “AutoNetwork Reports” — Thursdays 3:00 PM ET.

🌐 AutoNetwork.com

💰 CouponsOffersAndDeals.com

Affiliate disclosure: some links earn a small commission at no cost to you and help support the channel. Insta360 is one of those partners.

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Author: BlackPressUSA