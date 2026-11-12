Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Fez Petz

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Fez Petz, with its principal office or place of business at 7698 Mount Carmel Drive, Orlando FL 32835 in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: FFGM General Consulting Services, 7698 Mount Carmel Drive, Orlando FL 32835, who, being an owner in the above fictitious name, certifies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.

