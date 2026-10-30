Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Haul & Nest

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Haul & Nest, with its principal office or place of business at 3005 W Lake Mary Blvd, Ste 111 #2021, Lake Mary, FL 32746, in Seminole County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: MJ Sandbar Resources LLC, 3005 W Lake Mary Blvd, Ste 111 #2021, Lake Mary, FL 32746, who, being an owners in the above fictitious name, certifies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.