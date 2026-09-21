On Unseriousness: Digging More Bonkers GOP Holes

In a possibly more than averagely batshit news week, the apocalyptic clusterfuck of clowns “governing” this country just got up to some serious weirdness. As the chief clown waffled on the best way to kill us all – AI, nukes, nukes in space, forever war, hissy fits, agitprop up the wazoo – his lackeys frantically gaslit us with brain-dead pols, high T warriors and drunken sheep fuckers. No wonder Americans are said to be dreading the fall – not autumn, but the fall of democracy and civilization (sic) itself.

With Trump’s approval rightly cratering but his faithful flunkies inexplicably urging us to vote like he’s on the ballot – umm, okay – he’s so far gone he still giddily maintains the deranged fiction we “have the greatest economy in history,” we’re resplendent in “a Golden Age of America,” and he’s all good on shamelessly, unconstitutionally banning news outlets he doesn’t like – “I don’t want them in my (sic) office,” aka, “I’ll take ‘Something a dictator would say’ for $1000, Alex” – because he evidently thinks “repressive” is a compliment, devoutly to be wished. Otherwise, heading into a mid-term election that promises (“Oh please, oh please”) to be a GOP rout, he’s doing nothing to drag them out of the deepening holes he’s dug except flailing and digging more.

Historically, inanely dazzled by nuclear power – see his “irresponsible and dangerous and frankly incompetent” burbling about the “N-word” – he’s now touting the option of a shiny new Space Force military “offensive.” Never mind America’s 1969 moon landing assurance from “Planet Earth,” “WE CAME IN PEACE FOR ALL MANKIND”; the one relatively peaceable place in the galaxy, space-weapons free for 18 billion years, now faces possible invasion from “Mister Schlock, Trash Gordeon, Darth Hater, Puke Skyfucker.” Or in the pointedly indecipherable jargon of Air Force Secretary Troy Meink, “The United States now has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the joint force against hostile adversary action.” By more “aliens”?

Back on an increasingly fragile Planet Earth, the same dangers loom amidst an Iran debacle wherein the U.S. is committing war crimes, hiding deaths and shortfalls along with damage to buildings, equipment, vehicles – one active service member: “We’re standing with our eyes closed getting punched in the face” – lying about a vital Strait of Hormuz that remains “a parking lot” and spending up to $2 billion a month despite a third House vote to end the carnage and a defiant Iran insisting it will not reopen the Strait until “the criminal Trump and bloodthirsty Netanyahu” are gone. All as the mad child-king muses publicly about his “big decision coming up. Do I want to go in and annihilate them or do I not? Anything could happen with me.”

Hence another equally incoherent whiplash on the hazards of AI: From unhinged denial spewed by the master of “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV”: the only guardrail needed is “a STRONG AND SMART (high IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S. has that, in spades!” – to tentative hedging – a supposed concept of a plan to create an AI Czar – with the moronic, “Only High I.Q. individuals need apply!” – and an AI Force – like his “tremendous SUCCESS” the largely illusory Space Force – back to a knee-jerk “SICK conspiracy” against AI and data centers like the “many Hoaxes generated by the Radical Left Dumocrats, for purposes of destroying our Country.” When in God’s name will he learn: “It ill behooves a man to rave on at length.”

Still nursing a long-held grudge against the elites of the arts world, especially the storied family who both embodied it and always outclassed him, he also remains obsessed with slapping his odious name on the Kennedy Center or, now, threatening to tear it down if he can’t. George Conway: “To destroy things he can’t possess or control is his essential nature.” After multiple losses in court – the most mortifying the forced removal of his name, which rankled so much he’s lamely kept the facade covered with a tarp – he persists in arguing the flourishing-until-he-came-along Center is “a mess” that’s lost “tens of millions” or maybe “hundreds of billions” and “I’m the one capable of fixing it.” Otherwise, “The building is destined to doom (sic).”

Unsurprisingly, an emerging backstory is far seedier. The only thing straining finances is the arts world boycotting him and his own Treasury holding hostage hundreds of millions in funds. After a storm brought down some ceiling plaster, lackeys left it, posted photos – Trump will fix it! – mapped the “debris field” for a 55-page bullshit briefing, and voted to close down. Richard Grenell partly replaced the art collection, including African works honoring JFK, with MAGA “art,” some from “the Tony Montana Meets Saddam Hussein Collection,” and workers glitzed up Trump’s theater boxes. After a judge again refused to restore his name, Trump threw a tantrum and brought in forklifts, prompting the judge to issue an emergency order forbidding any mob-like, midnight demolition.

Meanwhile, he whines – The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates “to make Trump do as bad as they can possibly do” (sic) – threatens – North Carolina may get no more FEMA funding after Helene, “the biggest water hurricane” – propagandizes – the Smithsonian’s “Ideological Capture” – and a desperate GOP goose-steps along. Vance lies about immigrants, RFK Jr. blithers about “chemtrails,” Melania sneers let them eat flowers, fabulist MAGA Mike, seeking to be raptured, boasts of an uber-productive House “almost unmatched in history.” And Mitch ‘Weekend at Bernie’s – McConnell is outlandishly wheeled out, dead-eyed and smile-plastered, from a months-long stupor to cast a vital “vote.” Mother Mary of God, make it stop.

Preening peacock Pete Hegseth, evidently thinking he’s still on TV, ordered commanders to choose only soldiers who meet “impeccable grooming and uniform standards (no exception)” to attend his upcoming “State of the Force” speech; if they’re really cute they may get to join one of his dorky workouts. He also revived testosterone screening for symptoms like low energy and “loss of spontaneous morning erections.” Rex Huppke: “OUR ENEMIES WILL QUAKE AT THE SIGHT OF AMERICA’S BONER WARRIORS!” No wonder Unholy Mike ran away – aka sent the House home early “to explain all the great things we’ve done” – so they couldn’t vote on Rep. Thomas Massie’s articles of impeachment against Hegseth for “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Finally, there was Kash Patel, lackiest lackey of all, with his “unbelievable” testimony before a Senate hearing on newly lowered standards to work at the FBI. First, Tom Wellborn’s background on Patel, a grown, childless man who wrote a kids’ trilogy about a wizard named Kash serving a king named Donald; sold Ka$h-branded merch and anti-COVID-vaccine supplements; compiled an enemies list of high-level anti-Trump conspirators; took a government plane to hear his SWAT-team-protected girlfriend sing at a wrestling match; long yelled for release of the Epstein files until he was in power and found nothing to see; likewise ignored ICE abuses, rampant corruption, right-wing extremism while purging the FBI of 1,100-plus “disloyal” agents; and abruptly lowered standards to stop losing candidates to “the rigors of the requirements from yesteryear.”

Last week, Patel defended a new policy that no longer automatically disqualifies people for several offenses: paying for sex, defrauding employers, and bestiality – having sex with animals. In the FBI’s universe of moral relativism, now you’re all good if you hired a prostitute fewer than three times or over ten years ago; stole from your employer at least three years ago, or did unspeakable things with a sheep, horse, goat, dog etc when you were young and presumably horny. Throughout his testimony – here starting at 5:25 – Patel, who’s suing The Atlantic for $250 million for credibly charging he’s often drunk on the job, frantically shuffled papers that turned out to be cheat sheets to trash Sen. Dick Durbin, who calls him “the least qualified and most partisan FBI director in U.S. history.”

Patel’s surreal, wide-eyed, often bellicose testimony on, say, goat-fucking rattled even Louisiana’s fake-folksy GOP Sen. John Kennedy, who was trying hard to give him the bizarre benefit of the doubt. After Patel explained the earlier policy “automatically disqualified any individual who participated on either side of it,” a confused Kennedy asked, “Which side of what, the bestiality?” Patel: “Yes.” Kennedy: “So, you disqualified the animal?” Patel: “We have some great canines – we’re not gonna disqualify them. Hang on, I’m trying to explain.” Kennedy: “So if Joe participated in bestiality, not as the animal but as the human, don’t you think he ought to be disqualified?” Patel: “If he voluntarily did it, sure, but if he was trafficked into it…” Kennedy: But how do you involuntarily do it?” Etc.

Bravely, Kennedy tried to understand Patel’s response to what he assumed was an underling’s report. “Why would you get into bestiality?” he asked. “When you saw bestiality, I say this with respect…Why didn’t you just say, ‘What planet did you parachute in from?'” Smirking, Patel said that was his response until he learned people were often “trafficked (into) these awful heinous acts.” Then, he summoned his best impersonation of self-righteousness. “We did not want to punish victims of bestiality,” he intoned, with the once-clear word “victim” doing a ludicrous amount of work. “At this FBI, we’re not gonna criminalize and prevent victims from serving (America) in the premier law enforcement agency in the world.” Maybe it was, before him. Maybe not. Just sayin’.

“This is what unseriousness looks like,” noted one observer, “when it finally hits a wall.” And when the edict, “Do not obey in advance” matters. Per Tolstoy: “The wicked become even worse when they are tolerated.” Friday night, organizers of a protest dubbed “Hands Around the Kennedy Center” hoped for a turnout of 400 to 800 people. They were pleased when about 950 signed up online. Then over 6,400 showed up. The mood was angry, hopeful, defiant. One longtime volunteer said she was ready to “stand in front of the wrecking ball.” People formed a human chain around the beloved concert hall a president just closed and called “a dump,” relishing what it felt like “to hold hands with somebody you don’t know for something you believe in.” Afterwards, they all sang America the Beautiful.