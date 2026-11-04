Tiffany Moore Russell’s Historic Win: Now the Work Begins.

Tiffany Moore Russell has won the Orange County mayor’s race, becoming the first Black woman elected to lead the county. She joins Keisha Lance Bottom as the first black woman elected as governor of any state. Moore Russell’s win is a moment worth celebrating—and the beginning of a new chapter for residents looking for relief from high housing costs, difficult commutes and the everyday frustrations of getting help from government.

Kevin Seraaj, J.D., M.Div., publisher, Orlando Advocate

by Kevin Seraaj, J.D., M.Div., Orlando Advocate News

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Moore Russell defeated Chris Messina in the nonpartisan contest and is expected to take office next month, succeeding Mayor Jerry Demings. The significance of her victory should not be lost in the discussion of what comes next. For young people wondering whether there is a place for them in public leadership, seeing someone break a barrier can make that possibility feel real.

Moore Russell spoke to that meaning on election night: “History means very little if we don’t use it to open the door wider for people coming behind us.”

A New Team, With Plenty to Do

The changes extend beyond the mayor’s office. Florida Politics reported victories for Kamia Brown in Commission District 2, Johanna López in District 4, incumbent Mike Scott in District 6, Patricia Rumph in District 7 and Victor Torres Jr. in District 8. Those reports were based on most precincts reporting, not certified final results.

Districts 7 and 8 are new seats, created after voters approved expanding the commission. District 7 includes communities such as Pine Hills and Eatonville; District 8 includes Lake Nona and Williamsburg. With those changes, residents should check their district before contacting a commissioner about a neighborhood concern.

More seats at the table create an opportunity for more communities to be heard. Whether that opportunity makes a difference will depend on what the new commission does—and how willing its members are to listen between elections.

For many residents, county government is not an abstract institution. It is the bus that gets them to work, the road outside their home, the housing assistance they are trying to understand or the service request they are still waiting to have resolved.

That is where the promises of this election will meet daily life.

The Budget Will Test the Promises

Moore Russell campaigned on making housing more affordable, improving transportation and drawing on her experience as a county commissioner and clerk of courts. Those commitments now have to become budgets, policies and decisions residents can see.

One of the biggest challenges was already taking shape before Election Day. In September, Orange County estimated that Amendment 3 could reduce county property-tax revenue by $165 million in 2027 and $275 million in 2028. We have not independently verified the amendment’s final statewide result.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday night, Moore Russell said part of her transition team would focus on finances and county governance. She acknowledged the challenge of responding to residents’ financial strain without sacrificing the quality of county services.

That is a difficult balance. Families want relief from rising costs. They also want dependable emergency services, maintained roads and a county government that answers when they need help.

Residents deserve to know how the incoming administration plans to balance those needs. What decisions are on the table? What money is available? When can the public weigh in?

And when officials talk about “savings,” they should explain what they mean. Cutting unnecessary paperwork is not the same as postponing a road repair. Reducing a service is not the same as finding a less expensive way to deliver it. Raising a fee may ease pressure on a county budget while leaving a household with another bill.

Those differences matter.

Housing Has to Be Affordable in Real Life

Housing is another area where residents need more than an announcement.

A promised development does little for a family searching for a place to live today unless they know when it will open, what it will cost and whether they qualify.

As the new administration moves forward, we will ask straightforward questions: How many homes are actually available? What incomes do they serve? How long will they remain affordable? And do fees push the real monthly cost beyond the advertised rent?

We endorsed Moore Russell because her history is one of delivering on promises. So, these questions are not intended to suggest skepticism of any particular project. They are the questions that voters will want to have answered in the days before the next election– questions that help turn a broad promise into something residents can evaluate.

The standard is always the results, not the number of ribbon-cuttings.

Keep the Door Open After Election Day

Public participation cannot end when the votes are counted.

A parent working an afternoon shift, a resident without reliable transportation or someone who needs an accessible document should still have a meaningful chance to understand a proposal and speak up.

That means clear explanations, usable documents and opportunities to comment before decisions are effectively settled. It also means explaining what officials heard from residents and how that input shaped the outcome.

A meeting on the calendar is a start. A public voice that can influence a decision is the goal.

Moore Russell’s election is a milestone for Orange County. We can recognize its importance while holding her administration—and every incoming commissioner—to the commitments they made.

For updated local vote totals, readers can consult the Orange County Supervisor of Elections’ results page, which links to election-night reporting. Those totals should be distinguished from the later certified results. voteorangefl

Then our attention turns to the work ahead: which promises receive funding, which neighborhoods see improvements and whether the people who have waited longest for help finally begin to feel a difference.