PHILIPPINE SEA (February 7, 2025) – Chief Fire Controlman James Warren from Orlando, Florida, practices using a baton during a non-lethal weapons training amidships of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 7.

Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force.

Story courtesy of US Navy Office of Community Outreach.