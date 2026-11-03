Orlando’s school cameras remain in warning phase; city lists November 30 for fines

Orlando drivers receiving school-zone camera warnings should use them to check their speed and route: the city’s current schedule says monetary enforcement begins November 30.

The city announced the October 5 warning launch as part of a program covering 20 school locations with vendor Verra Mobility. Its announcement says cameras operate on school days, excluding weekends, holidays and other days students are not in session. The program is intended to improve safety for children, crossing guards, families and school staff. City launch notice.

The enforcement threshold is more than 10 mph above the speed limit in force. That threshold is not permission to exceed a posted limit. The city says notices go to the registered owner, with a $100 civil penalty and no points on a Florida driver’s license. The owner can pay, seek to transfer responsibility through an affidavit or request an administrative hearing. City program guidance.

The program page describes a 30-day payment deadline. Someone receiving a notice should read its instructions and preserve the notice and supporting information, especially if another person was driving. The city lists 407-246-2060 for program questions. Official notice options.

There is a timeline ambiguity in the city’s public explanation. It calls the interval beginning October 5 a 45-day warning period while naming November 30 as the start of fines. Those dates are more than 45 calendar days apart. This edition uses the explicit November 30 date, which appears in both city sources; the city has not clarified the counting method in the material reviewed.

The financial side also deserves scrutiny. News 6 reported September 30, in coverage updated October 2, that Verra Mobility was expected to receive about $4.3 million over five years under Orlando’s agreement. That is an attributed contract estimate, not an audited payment total or a finding about profit. News 6 investigation.

Accountability analysis: the meaningful public test is whether dangerous speeds and injuries decline. Citation volume alone cannot answer that question. More notices could reflect more speeding, more operating hours or more cameras; fewer could reflect safer behavior or equipment downtime. A useful public report would pair speed measurements with operating hours, school schedules, crashes and the disposition of contested notices.

The same report should explain vendor payments and where remaining revenue goes. Families walking to school need evidence of safer crossings, while vehicle owners need understandable notice and hearing procedures. The public documents reviewed establish the program’s advertised operation and schedule. They do not establish a measured reduction in injuries attributable to these cameras.