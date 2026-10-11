After Lake Mary vaccine hearing, families still have time to weigh in

Florida families who couldn’t make it to Thursday’s vaccine‑rule hearing in Lake Mary still have a chance to be heard — and the window is closing soon.



by Tamara Drake



Two separate newsrooms reported that the Department of Health is accepting written comments until 5 p.m. on October 19 at VaccineRule@flhealth.gov. That email address also appears in the department’s own hearing agenda, so it’s the official channel for feedback.

What the proposal actually does

The rule under consideration — 64D‑3.046 — would remove four existing immunization requirements in Florida’s school and child‑care system:

Hepatitis B

Varicella (chickenpox)

Pneumococcal conjugate

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)

These requirements vary by age and setting, and nothing in the record reviewed shows a final adoption or effective date. In other words: a public hearing is not a rule change, and families should not alter school paperwork based on hearing coverage alone.

What people said at the hearing

Central Florida Public Media highlighted one of the most personal moments:

Evelyn Huneycutt, a seven‑year‑old cancer survivor from Maitland, told officials she relied on other people’s vaccinations while treatment weakened her immune system. Her testimony brought a child’s lived experience into a debate that often gets framed as political.

The same outlet reported Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo defending parents’ authority to decide what’s best for their children.

News Service of Florida described a split room:

Supporters praised the repeal as expanding parental choice.

Physicians and parents of immunocompromised children warned about the risks.

Dr. Sarah Nosal, president of the American Academy of Family Physicians’ board, argued that removing school‑entry requirements sends the wrong message about the importance of vaccines.

These are policy arguments, not final decisions.

A detail worth watching: the exemption form

The official packet includes a notice removing earlier language that would have added “moral or ethical beliefs” to the religious‑exemption form. Because the packet contains both old and updated materials, a single page can be misleading if viewed out of context.

If you’re reviewing documents, make sure you’re looking at the current version of Rule 64D‑3.046.

If you plan to send a comment before the Oct. 19 deadline, here’s how to make it clear and effective:

Identify the rule: 64D‑3.046

Point to the specific part you’re addressing

Explain how the change would affect your child, school or household

Separate personal experience from broader factual claims

Make a concrete request (a safeguard, clarification, or concern you want addressed)

Keep a copy of your submission and any acknowledgment

These are editorial suggestions — not extra requirements from the state.

A note on vaccine‑injury claims

If you reference vaccine injuries, use caution.

The CDC explains that reports to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) can help identify safety signals, but a report alone cannot prove a vaccine caused an event. Determining causation requires further scientific review.

Where families can get help with appointments

For vaccinations or questions about your child’s records, the Orange County Health Department can be reached at 407‑723‑5004.

Their immunization page asks families to bring ID and previous vaccination records. Double‑check your appointment details — the immunization page lists an earlier closing time than the Central Health Center’s location page.

If you don’t have a regular health care provider, the department directs families to 211 for help finding one. That’s a practical way to get medical guidance while the policy debate continues. Public comments can share your experience, but they don’t replace a clinician’s assessment of your child’s needs.