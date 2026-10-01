Senate Quashes Johnson’s Congressional Insider Trading Ruse

The U.S. Senate defeated House-approved legislation today that would have allowed all members to retain their conflicting stock investments and continue manipulating the stock market. Craig Holman, Ph.D., government affairs lobbyist for Public Citizen, released the following statement:

“This measure was a ruse, promoted by House Speaker Mike Johnson, to make it appear that congressional Republicans were tackling an ethical quagmire when, in fact, it would have accomplished very little. There was serious legislation to stop congressional insider trading, but Johnson would not bring up any of the serious proposals for a floor vote. Kudos to Senate Democrats for not falling for the ruse.”