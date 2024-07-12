Two arrested in alleged human trafficking of girl in Cedar Rapids

Police in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, have confirmed that two individuals, Tana Torres, 49, and Jarod Anderson, 34, have been arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

Torres has been charged with Human Trafficking, Second Degree Sexual Abuse, Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony, and Prostitution. Anderson is facing charges of Human Trafficking, Third Degree Sexual Abuse, and Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony.

The arrests are linked to a case involving a missing juvenile girl from outside the state who was later found in Cedar Rapids. It is alleged that Torres and Anderson forced the girl into prostitution. The girl is now safe, and the investigation is ongoing with no further information available at this time.