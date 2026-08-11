Two Different America’s (Sic)

Hoo boy. With the approach of what bleakly promises to be “the super-Islamophobic midterms,” the Bigot-In-Chief is letting his racist freak flag fly by attacking Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, whose smarts, strength, hotness, accomplished wife and Michigan win clearly terrify him. Cue charges of “communist,” “man of hate,” and, probs soon, AI slop featuring suicide vests. Meanwhile, El-Sayed, a far sharper tool in the shed, has embraced the charge they represent “(two) America’s”: The ads write themselves.

Planet MAGA, of course, is already so delusional Trump just boasted of his “Great Poll Numbers,” which now sit at rock-bottom lows of 38% to 33%. For a bunch of hacks led by a fragile narcissist who’s never seen a scapegoat he didn’t relish, the fantastical goes hand-in-stubby-hand with the fear-mongering: vandals in the Reflecting Pool, domestic terrorists at No Kings, migrant caravans, lunatic Bolsheviks, weird names or just brown-or-black skinned success, more terrifying to many of these losers than any threat of extremism. Enter, in peril, the high-achieving epidemiologist, health official, author and “Muslim boogeyman” El-Sayed. “Expect them to throw the whole bigoted kitchen sink at El-Sayed,” says Mehdi Hasan. “This will be the anti-Zohran Mamdani campaign on anti-Muslim steroids.”

Unsurprisingly, it began in earnest the minute the good doctor won Michigan’s against-the-odds primary against establishment Dem Haley Stevens. He’ll face off against GOP Rep. and racist ijiot Mike Rogers, who of course has rushed to call the U.S.-born-and-bred El-Sayed “anti-American” and – pulling the same juvenile “Barack Hussein Obama” crap to undermine his legitimacy – to use his full, scary, def-not-in-Kansas-anymore name Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed. But Abdulrahman, who doesn’t suffer fools gladly, has brutally pushed back. “With a name like mine, I never thought running for office would be possible,” he said at a campaign event. But if “Mike” wants to focus on his 11-letter (a lot!) first name, he just wanted to remind him, “If you don’t know how to say it, keep the name out of your damn mouth.”

In moronic lockstep, MAGA’s bigots, brown shirts and ragtag zealots have followed suit with “cartoonishly Islamophobic attacks.” They use his full weird name. They say he’s a “socialist,” a word they can’t define but anyway he isn’t. Hysterical anti-trans Rep. Nancy Mace charges, “Every single Muslim holding public office in America is a Trojan Horse, and a threat to both national security and our republic.” Vapid scumbag JD calls him an “odd” and “crazy” guy who doesn’t want Trump’s rip-off, oligarch-run “prosperous economy” and flings “personal insults” at Vance’s family, though hours later Trump attacked El-Sayed’s wife, who is U.S.-born and thus not an alleged Einstein Visa immigrant third wife who somehow after 30 years here can still barely speak English. Maybe it was an Epstein Visa?

As usual, Trump has eagerly led the racist, vulgar charge. Along with a communist man of hate, he’s also called El-Sayed a “jihadist” from a rigged, “strictly Third World” state who’s “full of shit.” It turns out El-Sayed is also “the absolute best at casually burning Trump to the fucking ground”: Asked about the barb, El-Sayed snapped back, “At least I don’t let mine go in the middle of the Oval Office.” And as with another smart, quick, non-white guy who’s way above his pay grade and lives rent-free in his wee puerile mind, he likes to sneeringly recite, often stumbling, the full, scary name of a guy who this time actually would be the first Muslim U.S. senator. Presumably, the ketchup really hit the White House walls last weekend when El-Sayed said he’d had “a really good conversation” with Obama about “what we need to do to win.”

Above all, the bigot for all seasons pivots to the trope of anyone Arabic – El-Sayed’s parents immigrated from Egypt – being anti-Semitic. “He doesn’t love Jewish people,” babbles Trump. “He hates them with a passion that burns in his heart.” In fact, El-Sayed has plainly, repeatedly said he opposes not Jews but Israel’s genocidal policies, AIPAC and the dark U.S. money that abets both: “I believe in equal rights to peace, dignity and self-determination for all people.” That call for equality under the law has nothing to do with anti-Semitism, notes Peter Beinart; cognizant of history. he also warns that a political party or ideology willing to be “nakedly bigoted” toward any group of people, in this case Muslims, in order to maintain power would, if the politics were to shift, “do the same thing to Jews in a heartbeat.”

Obviously, such subtlety is beyond the dim-witted likes of Trump and his MAGA zombies, who alone could look at Dr. El-Sayed and his (one) wife Dr. Sarah Jukaku, a psychiatrist whose parents emigrated here from India, and see a threat. Both are U.S.-born-and- raised doctors with undergrad degrees from University of Michigan, where they met, and advanced degrees from Columbia and Oxford. In his book Healing Politics, El-Sayed offers a rigorous framework for understanding systemic medical and political failure, and building conditions for lasting healing. He also calls Jukaku his “rock” and praises the “quiet confidence” that led her to work with people confronting pain. “I struggled to learn who I was,” he wrote of their earlier selves. “Sarah did not. She danced with her emotions. I wrestled with mine.” The couple has two daughters.

No wonder, then, a needy, hollow rapist, con-man, bully and aspiring tinpot dictator, routinely raking in billions while kids go hungry and stuffed into a cheap tux for his fellow billionaire felons, posted a photo of himself with his tacky, mail-order, call-girl wife in a tight dress with “redacted Epstein files written all over it” – both smirking, “We’re richer and be better than you and just ignore our vile name appearing in those pedo files thousands of times” – alongside the other couple, warmly smiling after a pancake breakfast in a diner, El Sayed in a t-shirt, Jukaku in a hijab so she must be a terrorist (though Trump, suspect, is wearing a cat.) The caption for the side-by-side pics, which only the spectacularly tone-deaf Trump could remotely imagine as a mic-drop: “Two VERY DIFFERENT America’s (sic).” Umm. Sure.

Kudos to El-Sayed, prince among men, who didn’t even stoop to pick the low-hanging fruit of Trump’s “grammatical shitbaggery” – one comment: “What a maroon” – emblematic of a proudly semi-literate GOP somehow come to power in our debased America without understanding how apostrophes work. Instead, El-Sayed went for the meat of the matter. “Yeah, he’s right,” he told CNN. Swiftly, he embraced the campaign-ready concept of two Americas: “Trump’s vision, the one you’re living in right now (in) which your overlords are two people who don’t like each other, but join in the interest of making billions of dollars off of you…Or two people who genuinely love each other, enjoyed some pancakes together, and want to come together to build the kind of America where they can raise a family and know that family is going to have the good things.”

Those “good things” – health care, good jobs, clean air and water, a relatively level playing field to replace gross inequality, a country where people can live peaceably together “with their sisters and brothers” – are what he and his wife want for their kids, and he wisely gauges most of the rest of us do too. And no, he says, rebutting GOP charges, it’s not “radical” to believe people should be able to afford groceries, have health care, partake in free elections. Also, he and his wife actually “like each other,” he adds; as to the couple in the “very different” America, “From what I’ve heard, it’s a bit of a rocky road.” As mid-terms loom. “They are going to try to paint me as a certain thing, (but) America is a lot bigger than (these) very small people make it out to be,” he says. “They all think we won’t step up and fight…We fight for each other.”

@abdulelsayed

They all think we won’t step up and fight… They think they’re the biggest, baddest bully on the playground… That they’re going to show up and we’re going to run away…