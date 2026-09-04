ALIAS SUMMONS FOR SERVICE ON INDIVIDUAL

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No: 2026-DR-4950-O

Div 42

Marjorie Justil Homme

Petitioner

and

Alexandre Ladouceur

Respondent

ALIAS SUMMONS: PERSONAL SERVICE ON AN INDIVIDUAL

ORDEN DE COMPARENCIA: SERVICION PERSONAL EN UN INDIVIDUO

CITATION: L’ASSIGNATION PERSONAL SUR UN INDIVIDUEL

TO: Alexandre Ladouceur

Ramone Rosale 1031

Santiago, Chile

A lawsuit has been filed against you. You have 20 calendar days after this summons is served on you to file a written response to the attached complaint/petition with the Clerk of this Court located at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801.

A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case.

If you do not file your written response on time, you may lose the case, and your wages, money, and property may be taken thereafter without further warning from the Court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may call an attorney referral service or a legal aid office (listed in the phone book).

If you choose to file a written response yourself, at the same time you file your written response to the Court, you must also serve a copy of your written response on the party serving this summons at: Marjorie Justil Homme, 5957 Casa Delrey Circle, Apt. A, Orlando FL 32808.

If the party serving this summons has designated email address(es) for service or is represented by an attorney, you may designate email address(es) for service by or on you. Service must be in accordance with Florida Rule of General Practice and Judicial Administration 2.516.

Copies of all court documents, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of our current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address(es) on record at the Clerk’s office.

Date: 08/28/2026

Roberta Walton Johnson

Orange County Clerk of Court

By Deputy Clerk

1st publication date: 09/04/2026

Pub: 9/4,9/11,9/18,9/25/2026