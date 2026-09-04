Legal NoticesNotice of Fictitious Name Registration - Don Cacique Foods
Legal Notices

Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Don Cacique Foods

By Jeffrey Atwater
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NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Don Cacique Foods, with its principal office or place of business at 4333 Silver Star Rd, Suite-140, Orlando, FL 32808 in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Summit Distribution Group, LLC, 4333 Silver Star Rd, Suite-140, Orlando, FL 32808, who, being an owner in the above fictitious name, certifies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.

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