NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed in the officeof the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of ProPadel FL with its principal office or place of business at 14555 Crested Plume Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787 in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: NavaSports Group LLC, 14555 Crested Plume Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787, who, being an owner in the above fictitious name, certifies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.