Legal NoticesNotice of Fictitious Name Registration - CLEO STUDIO
Legal Notices

Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – CLEO STUDIO

By Jeffrey Atwater
Notice of Action
Written by 

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of CLEO STUDIO with its principal office or place of business at 1937 E Marks Street, Orlando, FL 32803, in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Evelyn Escalada, 1937 E Marks Street, Orlando, FL 32803, who, being an owner in the above fictitious name, certifies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.

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