NOTICE OF ACTION IN DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE – Taylor

NOTICE OF ACTION IN DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No: 2026-DR-005464-O.

Div.: 31

Davon Carell Taylor

Petitioner

and

Daquiona Shardine Whitsett,

Respondent

TO: Daquiona Shardine Whitsett

12505 Ashton Manor Way

4-108

Orlando, FL 32828

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Davon Carell Taylor, whose address is 5550 East Michigan Street, Apt 2304, Orlando, FL, 32822, on or before 09/24/2026, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando FL 32801 , either before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

Copies of all court documents , including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Date: 05/29/2026

Roberta Walton Johnson

Orange County Clerk of Court

By Joan James

Deputy Clerk

Date of 1st publication: September 18, 2026