Notice of Intent to Register Fictitious Name – Sunshine & Schoolbooks

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Sunshine & Schoolbooks, with its principal office or place of business at 13232 Sunkiss Loop Windermere, FL 34786, in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Quality Consultants Group LLC, 13232 Sunkiss Loop Windermere, FL 34786, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certify(ies) that the information contained herein is true and accurate.