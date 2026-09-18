Legal NoticesNotice of Fictitious Name Registration - People Paralegal Plus
Legal Notices

Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – People Paralegal Plus

By Jeffrey Atwater
Written by 

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of People Paralegal Plus, with its principal office or place of business at 235 N WESTMONTE DR #17162679 Altamonte Springs FL 32714 in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: AAA Document Service, LLC, 235 N WESTMONTE DR #17162679 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certify(ies) that the information contained herein is true and accurate

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