Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – ALONSO FORENSIC CONSULTING

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of ALONSO FORENSIC CONSULTING, with its principal office or place of business at 8882 Sonoma Coast Drive, Winter Garden FL, in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: INSIGHTSCAN TOX SOLUTIONS LLC, 8882 Sonoma Coast Drive, Winter Garden FL, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certify(ies) that the information contained herein is true and accurate.