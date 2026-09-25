Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – AUTERIQ Mobile Detailing

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of AUTERIQ Mobile Detailing, with its principal office or place of business at 1720 Shearwater Point, Apt 106, Casselberry, FL 32707, in Seminole County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Pedro Ortiz, 1720 Shearwater Point, Apt. 106, Casselberry, FL 32707, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certify(ies) that the information contained herein is true and accurate.

Pub: 9/25/2026