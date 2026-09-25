NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Marcani Media, with its principal office or place of business at 18633 Seaford Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32820 in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Marcani Couture LLC, 18633 Seaford Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32820,who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certify(ies) that the information contained herein is true and accurate.