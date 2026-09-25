Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – VaultDose

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of VaultDose, with its principal office or place of business at 4947 Shady Pines Dr., St. Cloud FL 34772 in Osceola County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Carlos Gambirazio, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certify(ies) that the information contained herein is true and accurate.