Legal NoticesNotice of Fictitious Name Registration - RME
Legal Notices

Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – RME

By Jeffrey Atwater
Written by 

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Section 865.09, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of RME, with its principal office or place of business at 1317 Edgewater Dr #7865, Orlando, FL 32804, in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Rosa M. Espinal, LLC., 1317 Edgewater Dr #7865, Orlando, FL 32804, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certify(ies) that the information contained herein is true and accurate.

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