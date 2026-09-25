Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – RME

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Section 865.09, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of RME, with its principal office or place of business at 1317 Edgewater Dr #7865, Orlando, FL 32804, in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Rosa M. Espinal, LLC., 1317 Edgewater Dr #7865, Orlando, FL 32804, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certify(ies) that the information contained herein is true and accurate.