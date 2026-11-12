Oil Change International Response to New Amendments to BAAJA

After a second round of amendments, Oil Change International reaffirms opposition to the Trump-backed Bipartisan Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) and calls on the Senate to reject the bill.

Elizabeth Bast, Executive Director of Oil Change International says:

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“The new amendments do nothing to address major concerns about this bill, particularly how it overwhelmingly benefits the fossil fuel industry and Big Tech.

“Even with amendments, BAAJA still fast-tracks fossil fuel projects and makes it virtually impossible for communities to stop them. This bill still limits future administrations’ ability to meaningfully address the climate crisis and enable a just transition away from fossil fuels. It still strips away State and Tribal governments’ power to protect clean water and cultural resources.

“This bill will not address the cost of living crisis that drove so many Americans to the polls last week. The American Petroleum Institute’s (API) own analysis doesn’t show a reduction in energy costs – it simply suggests that prices may not rise as high as they otherwise would. It still leaves energy costs for U.S. households and businesses significantly rising over time.

“This bill will not meaningfully address climate change. We will never make real progress on climate if we continue to prioritize policies, like BAAJA, that help unleash more fossil fuels. Energy sources need to shift from fossil fuels to clean energy – not lock in fossil fuel dominance entrenched in this bill.

“The Senate must not rush to vote on this bill. The amendments are not adequate to address the serious concerns of Tribal Nations, environmental justice communities, and climate and energy experts. Monday’s vote was a clear demonstration that this bill is not ready for final passage, as every Democratic Senator on the Environment and Public Works Committee voted against ranking member Whitehouse’s bill. As senators voted, Trump himself admitted that even with BAAJA in place, his administration would continue to block wind projects.

“Rushing the vote on BAAJA will have grave consequences. Instead, we need policies that will support renewable energy without giving the fossil fuel industry everything it’s been asking for.”