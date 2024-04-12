Autistic Boy Designs T-shirts For Kids With Sensory Issues

By Amy Reast

An 11-year-old with autism founded his own business and invented a range of t-shirts for kids with sensory issues – selling more than 700 in their first release.

Like others with autism, Max Palfrey struggles to wear regular t-shirts because he finds the materials “itchy” and the labels and seams irritating.

He designed a super-soft top, without seams and labels, and with two hidden fidget poppers in the bottom hem for discreet self-regulation on the go.

After registering the UK patent for his invention, he went into production with the help of proud parents Matt and Lauren Palfrey, 38 and 37.

Max, founder and CEO of Comfa released his first range of three t-shirts earlier this month.

They have proved so popular the neurodivergent business owner has been packing boxes and processing orders around his homeschooling.

He’s already got plans for adding other items to his clothing line – including polo shirts, hoodies and pajamas – and his dream is to sell them in Asda.

Max, from Erewash, Derbys., said: “I was playing with a fidget popper toy and thought ‘what if it could go inside my t-shirt?’.

“I told my parents and they thought it would already exist but it didn’t – and now we’re here.

“I like the t-shirts because they’re very stretchy and there are no seams – I would find them very itchy.

“There are also no labels – I hated labels the most – uncomfortable shirts would make me really angry and I would beg to get them off.”

Dad Matt, a freelance marketer and Comfa’s registered director said: “Max took something he found difficult – then not only found a way to help himself but to help other people too.

“We are so proud of him every day – we love to see his daily drive and passion.”

Max trying on the first prototype. Like others with autism, Max Palfrey struggles to wear regular t-shirts because he finds the materials “itchy” and the labels and seams irritating. PHOTO BY MATT PALFREY/SWNS

Max was told he was autistic at age five and was diagnosed with ADHD two years later.

In November 2021, after Max first suggested his idea, the family did market research with neurodivergent children and confirmed a need.

In November 2022 they approached manufacturers and began perfecting the design.

They applied for a patent in June 2023 and in September launched a Kickstarter campaign, raising £7,000.

This month the UK patent was secured, making Max a patented inventor and business founder.

Matt said Max is “only as involved as he wants to be” – but his entrepreneurial spirit hasn’t wavered.

He’s been helping his dad with packing the 700-odd orders already secured.

They charge £20 per children’s shirt – the lowest they could charge to sustain the business – because they want them to be as affordable as possible.

They already have plans to launch a range in adult sizes too.

Matt said: “When we launched – it went ballistic!

Max opening a box of Fidget-Ts. Max was told he was autistic at age five and was diagnosed with ADHD two years later. PHOTO BY MATT PALFREY/SWNS

“It’s still relatively early days, but given the interest of the last month, we’re looking at a very successful business model if it continues.

“We have found from previous experience that as soon as people slap the word ‘sensory’ on something, they double or triple the price.

“But a lot of the families who might potentially need this might be on the low end of the income scale, so we don’t want to charge more than we have to.

“Max wants that too – his dream is to walk into ASDA and see his t-shirts for sale.

“He wants it to be something anyone and everyone can have.”

Max added: “I am proud of everything that I’ve done because I love to help people.

“I just want people to feel safe and happy and be themselves.”

Produced in association with SWNS Talker