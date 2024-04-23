UK’s newly passed ‘Safety in Rwanda’ bill is anything but safe: UN officials

Following the United Kingdom Parliament’s passage of the “Safety of Rwanda” bill, two top UN officials sounded an alarm on Tuesday about its harmful impact on global responsibility-sharing, human rights and refugee protection.
